Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: No need for shelter-in-place order due to coronavirus

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday there’s no need to impose stringent shelter-in-place restrictions as long as Iowans continue to abide by voluntary measures intended to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic that has claimed one Iowan’s life and hospitalized at least 23 others.

The Iowa governor said she did not want to interrupt the supply chain for Iowa businesses and put additional stress on workers in essential areas beyond the emergency steps she has already taken by issuing an order like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz did in his state Wednesday and Illinois did last week that directs residents to stay at home and limit movement outside of their homes beyond essential needs.

“Every day we are assessing our mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the virus and determining whether or not it’s time to turn the dial up or turn the dial down,” Reynolds told an afternoon news conference at the state’s emergency operations center.

“We’re seeing some states issue shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders causing Iowans to ask why not Iowa?” she noted. “In fact, many of the steps that we have already taken are equivalent to the stay at home orders that we are seeing in several of these states — like closing schools and some businesses, implementing work from home and distance learning and reducing gatherings to 10 people.