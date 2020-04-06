Iowa Gov. Reynolds expands business closures as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Reynolds on Monday said she previously took “targeted, systematic” action to close a wide array of businesses but she now has expanded the list to include shopping malls, libraries, social and fraternal clubs, bingo and bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, amusement parks, skating rinks and parks, outdoor and indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, tobacco and vaping shops, racetracks, music, toy, gaming, instrument and movie stores, and campgrounds.

The new business closures start at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through April 30.

The governor urged Iowans to “stay home” and observe social-distancing and other mitigation directives, while Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens indicated local and state law officers will use a three-step approach to enforcing those directives with Iowans failing to comply with warnings facing a simple misdemeanor charge.

“It’s only a small segment that is throwing caution to the wind,” he said.

Reynolds noted that IDPH officials are closely monitoring metrics but no area of the state has risen to the level where she would feel the need to impose a shelter at home order, but that could be subject to change as Iowa moves closer to an expected peak sometime later this month.