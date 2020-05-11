Iowa Gov. Reynolds expects to ease more coronavirus restrictions

She said a drive-through Test Iowa location will be opened Wednesday in Ottumwa, joining ones that opened Monday in Davenport, Saturday in Crawford County and earlier sites opened in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo.

“We know that virus activity will exist in our communities until a vaccination is available, but through expanded and targeted testing, case investigation and tracing and by continuing to take preventive measures,” she said, “I believe we can and will be able to contain and manage the virus and balance the health of Iowans with the health of our economy.”

Reynolds said more than 9,400 employees of 14 Iowa manufacturing and meat processing facilities have been tested for COVID-19. Another 1,324 staff and residents who work in 115 long-term care facilities around Iowa also have been tested, she said.

“Expanding testing in a targeted way such as this helps us confirm how the virus is spreading and while it drives our positive case count up for the short term,” she said, “more importantly it helps inform us how to effectively manage virus activity for the long term.”