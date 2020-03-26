Iowa Gov. Reynolds extends business closures, adds more, to slow coronavirus spread

DES MOINES -- Iowa businesses deemed non-essential will remain closed through April 7, an extension of one week announced Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds originally ordered restaurants and bars to halt on-site consumption of food and beverages through the end of March as a means to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. She announced the one-week extension during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

The March 16 order allows restaurants and bars to serve customers through drive-thru lanes, carryout and delivery only.

On Sunday, Reynolds ordered all of the state's hair salons, barber shops, medical spas, massage therapists, tattoo shops and swimming pools to close also until March 31.

Thursday, Reynolds added to the closure list additional retail stores, including book stores; clothing and shoe stores; jewelry, luggage, cosmetics, perfume, and beauty supply stores; florists; and furniture and home furnishing stores. Many of those stores have already closed voluntarily to protect their employees or because they have too little business.