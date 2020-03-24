Iowa Gov. Reynolds hopes for fast coronavirus recovery, but will not make predictions

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she shares President Donald Trump’s desire to re-open American businesses as soon as possible.

Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.

Trump said Tuesday during a Fox News interview that he wants the country’s economy re-opened by Easter, and that he may soon loosen federal guidelines for social distancing. Health care experts have warned that would be too soon and could enable the virus to spread more rapidly.

During her daily news conference later Tuesday from the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Reynolds said she hopes businesses and schools in Iowa will soon be open again. But when asked how long that may take, unlike the president, Reynolds declined to offer a timeline.

“As I’ve said all along, I’m going to continue to make decisions based on the data, utilizing the expertise that I have in the Department of Public Health, working alongside the (federal) CDC, taking a look at what other states are doing, really walking through some of the metrics (the state is tracking), working with communities across that state, and we’ll take a look at what makes sense for us to either extend or start to bring some of those sectors back online.”