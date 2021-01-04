Iowa Gov. Reynolds pushing for in-person learning

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo responded with a letter rejecting the request on Dec. 30.

She cited the Polk County positivity rate at 11.5% and pointed out it is well below the state guideline of 15%. She also concluded that although the districts 15% absentee rate among students is above the state's guidance of 10%, “the Department gives this reported absenteeism less weight because it is from more than six weeks ago, when your students were last participating in in-person instruction.”

Lebo said recommendations from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which sets a safe level at under 5% positivity, were considered. She also said, “We are mindful of recent research showing that students engaged in remote learning are falling behind academically and that schools are not primary drivers of spread of the virus."

Those comments reflect what Reynolds has said in recent weeks.

At her most recent press conference on Dec. 22, Reynolds said the trend in November that prompted so many schools to seek online learning “has completely gone down and trends are going in the right direction.”

“We need to get the kids back in school and we need to recognize that the majority of the schools are doing that," she said.