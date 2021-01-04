Iowa Gov. Reynolds pushing for in-person learning

“We need to get the kids back in school and we need to recognize that the majority of the schools are doing that," she said.

Iowa reported 46 deaths on Monday for a total of 3,992. Iowa has the 15th highest per capita COVID-19 death rate at 125 deaths per 100,000 people. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 32% on Dec. 20 to over 44% on Jan. 3. Iowa's positivity rate is fourth highest in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Teachers and school staff are among the deaths.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek placed the number of deaths in the high teens.

On Monday, state health data indicated 45 counties had a positivity rate above 15% and 11 were above 20%. Beranek said that suggests the pandemic is not under control in those communities and local school officials should make decisions about whether they should be online or in class.

The Iowa Department of Education reported no school districts were currently approved for temporary online learning as of Monday.

The department's spokeswoman and the governor's office didn't immediately respond to messages.