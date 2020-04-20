Iowa Gov. Reynolds won’t close Tyson plants

“Workers in food processing plants are risking everything to ensure our communities can endure this crisis. If we don’t act immediately to keep these essential workers and the millions of consumers they serve safe, many lives and our food supply will be in grave danger,” five Iowa union leaders said in a joint statement.

One of the state’s largest unions, the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, echoed the call for more worker protections, standards and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lives are at risk. Workers are essential, but they are not expendable,” Charlie Wishman, the union’s secretary treasurer, said in a news release. “If Iowa can lead the nation in producing and processing pork, there is no reason we can’t lead the nation in worker safety.”

Reynolds said she has been assured by plant leaders that they are taking necessary precautions to limit the further spread of the virus through their facilities. She also said some are not operating at full capacity; experts have said one way to protect workers at food processing plants is to slow the production lines so workers do not have to stand as close together.

Four additional deaths were reported by the state Monday, bringing the total to 79 since the virus first was confirmed here in early March.