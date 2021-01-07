Iowa governor, aides appear in PR video for no-bid vendor

State Auditor Rob Sand said Thursday it was “shocking” Pentella had been asked to use his time to promote a private entity without full transparency. Referring to the governor's office role in the video, he said the “legality of this action certainly deserves additional scrutiny.”

Iowa's procurement manual says employees must adhere to ethics standards from the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing, which call for fairness and consistency in the treatment of all vendors and outlaw “anything that enhances, or appears to enhance, self-interest.”

The six-minute video has been online for over two months — as Domo’s performance has faced some criticism.

Local health officials told The Gazette that Domo's new contact tracing software was hard to use and that its November launch hindered their response during a surge in cases. Iowa has yet to release Domo's dashboard to track vaccinations, weeks after the first shots were given.