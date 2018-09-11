Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell have agreed to three televised debates in October.

The campaigns of both candidates released a joint statement Monday evening confirming the agreed upon locations, dates and times.

It appeared they had reached an agreement on debates last week but at the last minute a dispute arose about location and time of some of the events.

With the disagreement now apparently resolved, the campaigns say debates on Wednesday, Oct. 10 in Des Moines and Wednesday, Oct. 17 in Sioux City are scheduled for 7 p.m. and a Sunday, Oct. 21 debate in Davenport is set for 8 a.m.

A joint statement says "Iowans across the state will have access to a vigorous debate about the future of Iowa."

