Iowa governor declares health emergency due to coronavirus; order limits crowds, closes restaurants and bars

The proclamation allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health, Reynolds said in a news release.

“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” she said. “I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Under the directive, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public for now, but food and beverages may be sold on a carryout or drive-through basis if they are promptly taken from the premises or are delivered off the premises.

Other businesses temporarily closed by the governor’s action include all fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers; all theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or movies are shown; and all casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations.