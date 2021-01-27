Iowa governor expects increased vaccine allocation

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the federal government is promising states a 16% increase in vaccine doses starting next week, potentially boosting the number of shots available amid frustration that eligible people have been unable to get vaccinated.

Reynolds said officials in President Joe Biden's administration promised governors in a call Tuesday that the federal government would increase state allocations to accelerate the national vaccination program.

The increased federal supply would raise Iowa's weekly doses to 25,800 a week from the current 19,500 allocation for at least the next three weeks, Reynolds said.

She said additional vaccine doses are available from the federal allocation to nursing homes. While about 90% of nursing home residents are accepting the vaccine, only about 50% of staff initially agreed to be vaccinated. Reynolds said staff rates have risen in the past week but there are additional vaccine doses potentially available for the state to use for the general public.