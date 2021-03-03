Iowa governor gets vaccinated and encourages others to do so

Iowa is one of several Republican-led states that have lifted most mask and distancing requirements against the advice of top health experts. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that lifting mask mandates now would be a mistake and urged state leaders to follow the science.

Iowa will get 25,600 Johnson & Johnson doses on Wednesday and Thursday that will be used to vaccinate workers in food manufacturing and agricultural production. The initial allotment will go to 51 companies in 17 counties, and vaccinations with it will begin Thursday, she said.

The total number of workers in 450 plants in the food and agricultural product sector total about 160,000, and it is expected to take about five weeks to finish vaccinating them.

As of Wednesday, Iowa had administered 741,000 vaccine doses to about 23% of its population age 18 and older. Nearly 70% of Iowans age 65 and older have received at least one dose, Reynolds said.

Iowa has the lowest rate of any state of people who have received both doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reynolds, though, said the rate is actually higher and blamed the lower figure on a data reporting problem.