DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags on government property lowered to honor a U.S. Marine from Davenport killed in action in Vietnam more than 50 years ago.
Reynolds asks that all U.S. flags be lowered to half-staff Thursday, from sunrise to sunset, to honor the late Lance Cpl. John D. Killen III.
Killen was one of three U.S. Marines whose remains were identified in March 2017. Killen, Capt. John A. House II, of Pelham, New York, and Cpl. Glyn L. Runnels Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama, were killed when their helicopter was shot down during the Vietnam War on June 30, 1967. All three will be buried Thursday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.