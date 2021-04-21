Iowa governor pushes COVID vaccine as demand lags in areas

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds implored Iowans on Wednesday to get vaccinated for COVID-19, however she refused to acknowledge that slowing demand for the shots is greatest in Republican parts of the state or that there's a political aspect to the trend.

After 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties this week declined additional shipments of vaccine because of a decrease in demand, Reynolds promoted the vaccination effort by sharing the stage at her weekly news conference with National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell, who is still recovering from a COVID-19 infection last winter. She also noted that Republican Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg would be vaccinated later this week in Sioux City.

But when asked about an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from late March in which 36% of Republicans said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats, Reynolds questioned the validity of such polls.