Iowa governor voting in Madison County shows she has moved

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — With a photo posted on social media, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday unofficially announced she is now a resident of Madison County.

Reynolds posted the photo of her feeding her ballot into a voting machine and noted she had voted that morning in Madison County. It was the first word that Reynolds had moved from neighboring Clarke County, where she served as county treasurer and state senator before then-Gov. Terry Branstad chose her to run as lieutenant governor with him.

Spokesman Alex Murphy later confirmed Reynolds and her husband purchased property in Madison County, about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines.

County records show Reynolds and her husband, Kevin Reynolds, bought a home and 20 acres of farmland for $492,500 from the governor's parents in April. The land near St. Charles is the area where the governor grew up.

Murphy didn't respond to a question about whether the governor and her husband now primarily live at the Madison County home or at Terrace Hill, the governor's mansion just west of downtown Des Moines.

Reynolds has served as governor since 2017, when Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China. She was elected to a full term in 2018 and is expected to seek re-election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0