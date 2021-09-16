Iowa Greyhound Park to close following shortened 2022 season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The last remaining dog-racing park in Iowa is closing amid a shortage of available greyhounds and the overall collapse of the racing industry.

The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque is hoping for one last season in 2022, The Telegraph Herald reports. Plans call for it to be shortened, lasting just a month or two, compared to 112 days of racing this year, said Brian Carpenter, the park’s general manager and director of racing.

But he conceded that even that may not be feasible. Dogs that raced in Dubuque frequently split their time between Iowa Greyhound Park and tracks in Florida, allowing the dogs to race year-round. But in 2018, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

The end of greyhound racing in Florida, which was long the epicenter of the sport, disrupted the industry and resulted in a dramatic drop-off in greyhound breeding.

“We don’t know if we will get enough dogs,” he said

But the park's days might have still been numbered even without a greyhound shortage.