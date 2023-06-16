DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa high court, split 3-3, refuses governor’s bid to implement strict ban on most abortions.
AP
Iowa high court, split 3-3, refuses governor’s bid to implement strict ban on most abortions
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds more Iowans than anticipated have applied for a new state-funded private school financial assistance program, potentially costing the…
GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy says he's an "American nationalist" at Sioux City carpet store event
At a Sioux City carpet store on Wednesday night, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talked about being an "American nationalist",…
The bodies of three Iowa men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building about a week after part of the centur…
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
Crews on Monday started demolishing the remains of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that partially collapsed more than two w…