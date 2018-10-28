BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Terry Abrisz has discovered a time machine that takes him back to the town's earliest days. That time machine is the temperamental micro-fiche reader hidden in a corner of the local public library's reference room. And Abrisz's ticket to travel on the machine is filmed back editions of the town's Gazette and Hawk Eye newspapers.
Abrisz is a self-admitted history nut who finds the foibles, faults and triumphs of this old river town a source of endless fascination. He can discuss the police scandals of the 1960s, fires of the 1870s and social events of the 1920s with a familiarity that belies the passage of time and the fading of memory.
The affable salesman for Ebert Supply Co. shares his historical browsing on Facebook accounts dedicated to pictures and happenings of old Burlington. And beginning on Nov. 1, he and other history buffs will meet at the Burlington Public Library to share coffee and discuss old newspaper accounts of Burlington happenings.
Abrisz's passion for those Burlington happenings is deeply rooted in his family's DNA, because they arrived in town in 1849 from Germany — with an interim stop in New Orleans. That early family history posed some mysteries. As a high school student, Abrisz's curiosity was aroused by the unusual spelling of the family name, so he set about doing family research.
"I was hooked right off," Abrisz told The Hawk Eye . "I found out the family came to America fleeing a failed revolution in Germany where they were on the wrong side. Back then the family name was 'Abriss' but an immigration clerk in New Orleans accidentally changed the last 's' to a 'z' and that became our name ever since.
"There was a large German community in Burlington that my family heard about so they headed up the river. And knowing Germans like I do, I'm surprised they didn't try to take over the boat."
Abrisz's family footnotes are extensive, and he reports with pride that a great-great-grandmother owned and operated the iconic South Main Street tavern, The Green Lantern, long before it morphed into an Irish bar. He adds that the family's 19th Century home still stands on Osborn Street.
Abrisz's personal history runs farther afield than family links to Burlington. His father was a government employee working for the Army, but in the 1950s he returned to Iowa. Abrisz was born in 1961 and attended Burlington High School.
"Back then they listed the graduating class alphabetically so I've always been able to say I graduated second in my class. It was good for impressing girls," he said.
Abrisz went to work for Hy-Vee and stayed there for 11 years. During that time he attended Southeastern Community College and later moved on to the University of Iowa, chasing a history degree.
"Looking back I would have to say I really wasn't emotionally ready for college and it took me until 1991 to get my bachelors," he said. "I originally thought I would like to teach, but I learned that working with kids could be disappointing. It's hard to be up there delivering a lesson and they are off somewhere dreaming. I was much better with old audiences."
Abrisz followed college by going to work for a food manufacturing company, and then eventually to a job in Washington, Iowa.
"Back then Washington was as pretty slow town." Abrisz remembers. "People used to say that if you found out you only had six months to live then you should move to Washington, Iowa, because those six months would seem like 20 years."
A change of employers next brought him to Green Bay, Wisconsin — a town that he grew fond of.
"I'm kind of a winter type guy so I even liked it in the winter," he said. "The town reminded a lot of Burlington and it described itself as a 'drinking town with a football problem.' You have to like that."
A family illness brought him home to Burlington to help with an aging parent, and initially his mother expressed concern he wouldn't find anything to occupy his time in his old hometown. But she needn't have worried, because that is when Abrisz re-discovered the library and his time machine back to the 19th century.
On days off from his sales job he would immerse himself in local history. His contributions to websites became a go-to spot for local history fans and he was an active volunteer for the Des Moines County Historical Society.
But now, Abrisz is focusing on work with the library and introducing its patrons to the fun and frolic, tragedy and disappointment that comprise his hometown's legacy and a share of his own personal history.
