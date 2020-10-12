Iowa hits monthly record of sports betting

Casino gambling operations have generated $65.7 million in state tax revenue in the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to commission documents.

“We were down less than 1 percent year over year from last September,” Ohorilko noted. “Given the fact that attendance still is off 24 percent and all of the other things related to the pandemic, I think most of the operators would have signed up for that in a heartbeat if they knew that they would be relatively flat for the month of September given everything that has occurred.”

The commission administrator noted that some casinos are “performing at a high rate” and some facilities are struggling, but overall the industry appears to be on track for “a good year” in fiscal 2021 if the trend can be sustained.

Monthly casino revenue has hovered close to $120 million, which would mean an annual take topping $1.4 billion. which is in the normal yearly range, he noted, However, casino attendance has been off by more than one-fourth as casual gamblers appear to be staying away from indoor venue due to COVID-19 concerns.