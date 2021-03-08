Iowa House approves bills addressing ‘redlining,’ mental health payment parity

DES MOINES — They may not have been the stuff of campaign flyers, but the Iowa House approved — mostly on bipartisan votes — more than 20 pieces of legislation Monday ranging from updating the probate code, reimbursement costs for transporting bodies for autopsies and non-ambulatory deer hunting.

The House also addressed the still lingering impact of mortgage redlining in Iowa cities and payment parity for mental health services delivered to rural Iowans.

Using data made available by the University of Richmond, Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, cited examples of redlining — the practice of not making home mortgages in areas where Blacks and other minorities lived.

In a Waterloo neighborhood around a John Deere plant “the type of inhabitant is mixed. Scalability is not good,” according to historical records. In Davenport, the federal government said about an area: “It is a very undesirable residential section. No loans will be made here. It is occupied mostly by laboring people in the industrial plants, and there always is a big turnover in rentals. It is a sort of a melting pot.”

Evidence also showed redlining practices in Des Moines, Dubuque, Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Hite said.