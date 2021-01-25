Iowa House child care bills move forward, but may fall short of need

Bills to expand child care opportunities advanced in the Iowa Legislature on Monday, but a lawmaker involved in the business warned that the proposals may not go far enough to solve the state’s shortage of providers and staffing.

House File 1, which would double the maximum net income threshold for the Iowa child and dependent care credit and early childhood development tax credit from $45,000 a year to $90,000 was approved 24-0 by the House Ways and Means Committee.

It’s part of a package of bills House Republicans are including in their push to address workforce issues. Iowa has more households with all parents working than any other state. So the lack of child care opportunities is seen as impediment to meeting the state’s labor force needs.

In the past five years, the state has lost 33 percent of its child care businesses and needs an additional 350,000 child care slots for children younger than 12, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office. On top of that, the governor’s office says nearly a quarter of children in live in areas with a shortage of providers.