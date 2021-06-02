Iowa House Democratic leader leaving role after 3 sessions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Democratic leader in the Iowa House said Wednesday he would leave the position after three legislative sessions.

Rep. Todd Prichard said he decided to step aside after conversations with his family.

"I know my caucus will continue to hold Governor Reynolds and Republican lawmakers accountable and fight for common sense, progressive values at the Statehouse,” the Charles City Democrat said in a statement.

House Democrats will choose their next leader June 14.

Prichard, a small business owner, attorney and lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves, was elected to his fifth term in the Iowa House last year and will serve out his term.

House Democrats were disappointed in the November 2020 election when they lost six seats, falling from 47 seats to 41. Democrats had hoped to gain a majority in the chamber but instead saw Republicans increase their majority to 59 seats.

Republicans also retained a 32-18 edge in the Senate, allowing the GOP to dictate the agenda and pass legislation largely without consulting Democrats.

