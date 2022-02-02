Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that expands the biofuels market in Iowa by requiring gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol unless they obtain an exemption because of inadequate equipment.

The bill passed 81 to 10 with nine House members absent. It now moves to the Senate.

The bill requires existing gas stations that have compatible equipment to offer E15 — a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol — from at least one pump by 2026. Stations also will be required to meet the new mandate if they can upgrade equipment with state-funded grants within certain cost limits.

After next January, any new gas stations or those that install new tanks, pumps and hoses must offer E15 from at least half of their available pumps.

Any gas station upgrading its storage or dispensing equipment must install gas equipment compatible with E85, a higher blend of ethanol, and diesel equipment that can handle B20, a higher grade of biodiesel made from soybean and other renewable oils.

Iowa is the nation's largest corn producer and about 40% of the state's crop goes to make ethanol for fuel, so policies that increase use of the additive are priorities for agriculture and biofuels groups.

Convenience store chain Casey's General Stores and other organizations including FUEL Iowa, which lobbies for fuel marketers and convenience stores, opposed the bill due to its mandates.

