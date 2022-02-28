Iowa House votes to give cities more control over nuisance bars

DES MOINES -- The Iowa House of Representatives on Monday voted to give cities more local control in addressing public safety concerns stemming from businesses that serve alcohol, rather than relying on the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

Sponsor Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, called it “unconscionable” to allow a business with more than 2,000 public safety calls to stay open. House File 2340 would allow city and county attorneys to sue alcohol establishments for creating a serious threat to public safety and seek a temporary injunction before trial. Licensed food establishments that sell alcohol, such as restaurants, would be exempt.

The problem has become more pronounced in communities bordering Illinois, Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said. Illinois cities can suspend liquor licenses indefinitely if there is a public safety issue, she said, adding that in some cases, “bad actors” have simply moved across the river to Iowa.

Rep. Rick Olson, D-Des Moines, an attorney who said he has represented bars, called the bill a “boomerang that won’t come back … (with) less teeth than a hockey player.”

“It’s classic code clutter,” he said.

The House voted 74-19 to approve the bill and send it to the Senate.

