 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa inmate arrested in 2012 killing of homeless man

Police in Des Moines say an Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man, police in Des Moines announced.

Police said William Rulli, 35, will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago, television station KCCI reported.

Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River.

Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials said he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan startup unveils $680,000 hoverbike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News