Iowa inmate arrested in 2012 killing of homeless man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man, police in Des Moines announced.

Police said William Rulli, 35, will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago, television station KCCI reported.

Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River.

Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials said he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0