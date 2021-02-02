 Skip to main content
Iowa insurance agent charged with fraud, theft, other counts
AP

Iowa insurance agent charged with fraud, theft, other counts

police crime handcuffs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A suburban Des Moines insurance agent has been charged with multiple felony counts after state officials say he collected thousands of dollars in premiums for nonexistent insurance policies after his license was revoked.

The Iowa Insurance Division said Adam Hocking, 35, who owns Adam Hocking & Associates in Windsor Heights, has been charged with insurance fraud, theft, fraudulent sales practices and forgery.

Hocking actively engaged in the business of insurance after his license had been revoked for a period of five years in October, the division’s fraud bureau said Tuesday in a news release. Officials said he also created fictitious insurance policies and collected insurance premiums on them. Prosecutors said that led victims to believe they had valid insurance coverage, only to find out they had no coverage when they attempted to file loss claims.

The release said Hocking was arrested on the charges on Jan. 19. He was later released after posting a $25,000 bond. A trial date has not been set.

A phone message left Tuesday for Hocking was not immediately returned.

