Iowa journalists honored at newspaper association convention

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa City Daily Iowan was named Thursday as the Iowa Newspaper Association 2021 “Newspaper of the Year.” The award was announced during the association’s virtual Awards Ceremony.

Also recognized during the convention were two 50 Year Club recipients, individuals honored for completing 50 years of service to the newspaper industry. Recipients of this honor included Randy Evans, Bloomfield Democrat and Joleen Sievertsen, Manilla Times.

Presentations were made to winners of the 2021 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the MDDC Press Association. Approximately 3,000 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation. Daily Class I is for newspapers published daily with 9,999 circulation and under, Daily Class II is for newspapers published daily with 10,000 circulation and above. Weekly Class I is for newspapers published weekly with 910 circulation and under. Weekly Class II, 911 to 1,500 circulation; Weekly Class III, 1,501 and above circulation.

Winners in all contest categories are listed below.

GENERAL EXCELLENCE CONTEST WINNERS