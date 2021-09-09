Iowa judge considers whether to halt state mask ban law

However, none of those issues came up as lawmakers quickly pushed through the bill on the last evening of the legislative session in May with no committee meetings or opportunity for public input.

McGinn argued there are no medical, educational or scientific justifications for the law.

He said during debate that lawmakers only complained about mask mandates and “they just wanted to get it off the books and forbid communities from having mask mandates to appease people.”

Parr asserts that the law Reynolds signed violates her constitutional rights. She claims education is a fundamental right and therefore courts must find the Legislature had compelling interests in passing the law and narrowly tailoring it to meet those interests.

Langholz said there is no fundamental right to education in Iowa and he asserted it's unlikely the Iowa Supreme Court would conclude that if asked.

The state has filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing Parr has no standing to challenge the law. A separate hearing will be set to argue that motion.

Parr's sons were set to start first grade in the Council Bluffs Community School District this fall, but she is teaching them at home over fears for their safety.