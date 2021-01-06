 Skip to main content
Iowa killed wife and self in New Year's Day shooting, police say
URBANA, Iowa (AP) — Police have determined that the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Urbana on New Year’s Day was a murder-suicide.

Urbana police received a 911 call from Garry Jensen, 59, saying he had shot and killed his wife, 54-year-old Margaret Jensen, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officers who responded to the Jensen home found Margaret Jensen dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Garry Jensen was also found dead in the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police and medical examiners have ruled Margaret Jensen’s death a homicide and her husband’s death a suicide.

