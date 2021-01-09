Iowa labor force dropping along with unemployment rate

Quirmbach also pointed to the state’s smaller tax base when fewer people are working.

“Fewer people having paychecks coming in means less withholding for income tax for the state,” Quirmbach explained.

“And less spending means less sales tax revenue for the state.”

There’s optimism about Iowa’s jobs market rebounding, though, once winter is over. Iowa Workforce Development typically sees the highest unemployment numbers in winter months because of seasonal layoffs in manufacturing, agriculture, construction and other industries.

West said federal stimulus also could make a difference.

Just as “people don’t leave the workforce on a whim,” Swenson said a “reasonably robust recovery” is necessary to bring people back into the workforce.

West noted there have been tens of thousands of job postings on the IowaWORKS website. He partially attributed the high number of postings to workers’ fear of coronavirus and lack of knowledge about career opportunities.

“Overall, there are lots of opportunities for employees who are out of work to get into a high-demand career path,” West said.