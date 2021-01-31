Iowa lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19; blames lack of House rules

House Speaker Pat Grassley was confronted several times by Democratic members last week during floor debate when he refused to put on a mask after requiring the members to talk with him at the speaker's desk, referred to as the well during floor debate.

“I got called down to the well by speaker Grassley who refused to wear a mask. I tried to socially distance from him but you can only go so far,” she said.

Democratic Rep. Bruce Hunter refused to report to Grassley's desk after a disagreement broke out with another House member during debate Thursday and Grassley ordered both members to his desk. Grassley wouldn't put on his mask and Hunter refused, which prompted Grassley to tell him to continue with his remarks.

Other members frequently do not wear masks in the chamber, Nielsen said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I had a member and a guest standing right in front of my desk having an unmasked conversation and I had to ask them to please move," she said. “The lack of a mask mandate and the lack of mandatory reporting is incredibly problematic.”

Grassley has said he cannot force members to wear masks and is unwilling to require members to leave if they don't. House rules do require men to wear a tie and jacket when in session and blue jeans are prohibited.