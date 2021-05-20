Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws

The law, which became effective in March, makes numerous changes, including shortening the early voting period to 20 days from the current 29. It also requires most mail ballots to be received by Election Day, rather than counting votes postmarked by Election Day that arrive by noon on the Monday following the election. Voting sites will close at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. and voters will be removed from active voting lists if they miss a single general election and don’t report a change in address or register as a voter again. A lawsuit has been filed to challenge portions of the law as unconstitutional.

POLICE

Republicans passed a bill that offers extensive new rights to law enforcement officers in Iowa. The measure goes to Reynolds, who proposed much of it in her “Back the Blue” proposal announced earlier this year. While Reynolds and lawmakers promised Iowans last summer that they would work on substantial criminal justice reform measures this year, Republicans instead drafted a bill that protects officers by giving them immunity from prosecution and makes rioting a felony. Republicans refused to support Reynolds' proposed ban on racial profiling by law enforcement. Democrats claim the bill is an attack on those who protested against racial injustice for months last summer. Democrats also opposed a portion of the bill that requires motorists to pull over for plain-clothed police officers in unmarked police cars or face enhanced criminal eluding charges.

