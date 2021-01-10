Iowa lawmakers likely will talk taxes, voting, guns, schools

Republicans pushed through last minute changes to voting laws last year, and GOP leaders said they may make a few more changes this year. Whitver said lawmakers will likely revisit absentee ballot laws after several county auditors attempted to send out mail ballot request forms with information already filled in about the voter. After a lawsuit by President Donald Trump's campaign and the GOP, judges threw out the ballot requests. There also likely will be interest in the state's recount provisions for election results after Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks won by only six votes. Democrat Rita Hart filed a challenge under a 1969 federal law, which triggered an investigation by the U.S. House Administration Committee that could last months. “If there’s something that needs to be done there we’ll certainly look into that,” Whitver said.