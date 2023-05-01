Iowa lawmakers gave final approval Monday to a bill that would place a three-year moratorium on constructing new nursing home facilities in the state.

Many Iowa nursing homes have closed over the course of the pandemic, citing Medicaid reimbursement rates not keeping up with rising costs of business and inflation.

House File 685 also implements a 2.5 percent tax on managed care organization premiums received and taxable. The tax revenue would be deposited into a fund for the Department of Health and Human Services to use as matching funds to access additional federal dollars to support Iowa’s Medicaid program, the state-federal program that provides health coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income Iowans and people with disabilities, including children.

The new tax would be reimbursed to MCOs — the private insurance companies contracted to manage Iowa’s Medicaid program — through the capitation rate-setting process. In that process, the state pays a fixed rate periodically to the MCO to cover the predicted cost of health care services for Medicaid recipients.

Once fully implemented, the tax and reimbursement process is expected to provide $103.9 million annually in net premium revenue to the Medicaid program in fiscal year 2026 and beyond.

The legislation also establishes new application requirements when a licensed nursing home facility changes ownership, including information on the operator’s financial suitability, regulatory history and ownership structure.

In addition to the moratorium, the bill would require Iowa HHS create a public dashboard showing available nursing home beds and changes to availability by county, as well as quality ratings at care centers.

Four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities were placed in receivership with the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals earlier this year after Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that it would not be able to meet the needs of its residents at the six care facilities.