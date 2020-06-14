Iowa lawmakers pass 24-hour abortion waiting period; support falls short for constitutional amendment

Before adjourning for the night, legislators opposed to abortion rights pushed through an amendment to House File 594 after they came up three votes shy of mustering the votes needed to keep their “protect life” amendment on track for a voter referendum as early as 2022. The proposed amendment was to specify that the state constitution does not include the right to an abortion.

The waiting period wasn’t the prize abortion rights opponents wanted, but would be a step in that direction, said House Human Resource Committee Chairwoman Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.

“We always look for pathways that we can advance the pro-life movement,” she said.

So when the Senate amended HF 594 and sent it back to the House, “it was a good time to say, ‘Hey, let’s move this forward, and go from there,” Lundgren said.

The House amendment would require a physician to get written certification from the woman at least 24 hours before performing an abortion. That’s in line with the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs, Casey decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that a 24-hour waiting period was not an undue burden, she said. Now, 27 states have waiting periods.