Iowa leader of virus response leaving public health agency

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's medical director, who was a visible adviser to Gov. Kim Reynolds in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, will quit her job next month, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, who also serves as the state epidemiologist, appeared in numerous press conferences Reynolds regularly held last year as COVID-19 cases spread throughout Iowa. Pedati has taken a much less public role more recently, as the state has experienced a surge in cases involving the delta variant that has sickened more children and young adults.

Officials didn't say why Pedati was leaving and only stated she “plans to pursue new career opportunities."

Throughout the pandemic Pedati largely followed Reynolds' policies even when they conflicted with medical science at the time. She was silent when Reynolds reopened businesses in May 2020 as the state continued to see high case counts and deaths. The governor took the posture that Iowans must "learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives,” although infectious disease experts said it was too soon and would lead to more illness and death.