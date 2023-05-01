DES MOINES — The amount of increases in property tax revenue that local governments are able to spend would be limited under legislation that is destined to become state law soon.

Republican leaders in the Iowa Senate and House on Monday announced their agreement on property tax legislation. The compromise legislation includes provisions from the separate bills that the two chambers had been advancing.

The legislation advanced Monday through the Senate’s committee on tax policy. The bill’s manager in the Senate, Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said he expected it to be passed out of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature soon, potentially as early as Tuesday.

The compromise bill includes the Senate’s proposal to combine myriad city tax levies and to address increases in property assessments and any corresponding increases in property tax revenue to local governments.

The new bill — which is an amended version of the House’s bill, House File 718 — also includes the House’s proposal to require any votes to approve local bonding be held on general election ballots in November of even numbered years. It would also require transparency measures for taxpayers.

That means the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s planned $312 million bond referendum would have to wait until the November 2024 election.

Dawson said the bill is designed to “rebuild the foundation” of Iowa’s complicated property tax system.

“We have to start to consolidate levies,” Dawson told reporters after the committee meeting on the new bill. “We have to make sure there’s some type of soft cap revenue limitation out there, because if not the property taxpayer will always have the worst seat at the table.”