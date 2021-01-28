Iowa legislators send gun rights amendment to voters

“I’m happy to place the Second Amendment in the Iowa Constitution,” he said. “But what we’re putting into the constitution is not the Second Amendment.”

That’s because the drafter added the “strict scrutiny” language.

Strict scrutiny “is the highest level of judicial scrutiny there is,” Zaun said.

Such a strict standard for limiting gun rights is needed because “it seems like there’s an endless amount of lawyers out there and an endless amount of advocacy groups that want to wipe this out of the Constitution,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs.

Kinney doubted many senators “have had to look down the barrel of a gun as I have on a number of occasions.” Adding the strict scrutiny requirement “is going to make law enforcement more dangerous” because requirements for background checks and permits to carry may be struck down.

To fix that, Rep. Wes Breckenridge, D-Newton, offered an amendment during the House debate to substitute the words of the Second Amendment in the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Adopted in 1791, that amendment reads: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”