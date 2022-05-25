 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa Legislature ends session known for big tax cuts

Iowa lawmakers ended their legislative session, about five weeks behind schedule because of a dispute over education spending

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers ended their legislative session early Wednesday, about five weeks behind schedule because of a dispute over education spending.

The Senate and House adjourned just after midnight without reaching agreement on Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to divert $55 million from public schools toward taxpayer-funded scholarships for up to 10,000 students to attend private schools.

Since convening in January, Republicans who hold large majorities in each chamber did work with the governor to pass significant legislation, including big tax cuts that create a flat income tax, ends taxes on retirement pensions and lowers taxes for corporations. When fully implemented, the cuts will lower annual state income by about $2 billion.

Late in the session, the Legislature also dramatically changed Iowa's 44-year-old bottle bill, potentially scaling back a program that is popular with the public but has long been opposed by grocery retailers.

Reynolds also signed a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics, rejecting opponents’ argument that she would harm vulnerable children to solve a nonexistent problem.

People are also reading…

She also signed into law a bill that cuts unemployment benefits for Iowans, saying the safety net “has become a hammock” at a time when employers were having trouble filling jobs.

Senate Republicans also for the first time in more than 100 years denied reporters access to the main chamber floor the entire session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cherokee officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away. The Sioux City Journal reported that Michael McGee was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident. The Iowa State Patrol says McGee struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk, on Friday afternoon in Cherokee. He was off-duty at the time. The patrol says the girl was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.  Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine's generating components.

Watch Now: Related Video

​​Matthew McConaughey calls for action after Texas school shooting in hometown of Uvalde

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News