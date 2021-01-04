Iowa Legislature likely to address election recount inconsistencies

“We want this to be decided in Iowa, not by Washington, D.C.,” he said.

The GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature made election changes in the past two years that “have been proven to be fruitful, but also lawful,” Kaufmann said.

It’s likely lawmakers will revisit proposals from the 2020 elections bill that were jettisoned in the final days of the June session. They were part of a sweeping proposal by Iowa Senate State Government Committee Chairman Roby Smith, R-Davenport.

Smith declined to discuss what, if any, changes he might bring back this year to the Legislature because he says the media misrepresented both his intent and the content of the bill.

Among his provisions, the bill would have required absentee votes to be turned in by Election Day — not just postmarked beforehand — and changed the time polls close in Iowa from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Critics said it would have made it harder for students and rural voters by outlawing early voting satellite locations in any state-owned buildings, which include college campuses.