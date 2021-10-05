Iowa Legislature meets to consider redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers returned Tuesday to the Capitol for a special session to vote on maps that redraw congressional and legislative districts.

The once-a-decade exercise is designed to rebalance the districts to coincide with population shifts, which in Iowa were generally away from rural areas to larger cities.

The Legislature must consider maps released Sept. 16 by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. The maps propose big changes to Iowa's four congressional districts, and the legislative boundary shifts would place 62 state lawmakers in districts with other incumbents, including 47 Republicans who hold majorities in both legislative chambers.

The LSA is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among the congressional and legislative districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes. The agency is prohibited from drawing maps intended to favor a political party or incumbent politicians, unlike procedures in many states.

The Legislature may only accept or reject the first two sets of maps without amendment. A third set of maps can be amended, and given the Republican majority in the Legislature the GOP would be in position to control that process.

