Iowa Legislature recesses at least a month due to coronavirus outbreak

The House and Senate will convene Monday at their regularly scheduled times to consider resolutions for continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential services to Iowans, the leaders said. Previously scheduled subcommittee and committee meetings have been canceled, and standing committees will be on call as needed.

The Capitol building will be open at 11 a.m. Monday, officials said, with entrances open on the south and west sides. Before entering the Statehouse, staff members and the public will be required to undergo a health screening administered by the state Health Department that included filling out a health questionnaire and a temperature reading.

All scheduled events, tours and receptions at the Capitol are canceled until further notice.

Members of the public over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease were encouraged to avoid the Capitol.

Republicans, who hold majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House, were preparing for this week’s second funnel deadline — a self-imposed hurdle for bills to clear one chamber and a committee of the other chamber to remain eligible for consideration.