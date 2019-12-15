Iowa Legislature urged to reform manufactured housing laws

DES MOINES — Proposed protections for residents of Iowa manufactured housing parks are back on the table in Des Moines.

And those protections can’t be passed into law soon enough, several park residents said Saturday. They shared struggles about making ends meet after out-of-state companies bought their communities and hiked lot rents up to 69 percent.

At least 85 residents, affordable housing advocates and local elected officials packed a public hearing Saturday afternoon at the state Capitol. Aides dragged folding chairs into the chamber to accommodate the crowd.

Spearheaded by state Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, the hearing allowed attendees to weigh in on the need for reform. More than 18 people spoke.

Jean Parker, a 33-year resident of Golfview Mobile Home Park in North Liberty, said her lot rent increased 58 percent last spring, after Orem, Utah-based Havenpark Capital bought the community.

Under new management and their lease, there’s a tone suggesting “any infractions can lead to eviction,” said Parker, who is retired. She now must seek permission to grow tomatoes on her property, she said.