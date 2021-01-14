 Skip to main content
Iowa man accused of demanding $50K from woman at gunpoint
Iowa man accused of demanding $50K from woman at gunpoint

Handcuffs
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged in Iowa with felony extortion and domestic assault after police say he threatened to shoot a woman if she didn’t give him thousands of dollars.

Anthony Scott Moore, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County, according to online court records. Police complaint documents list Moore as homeless after coming to Iowa from Kentucky.

Police said Moore admitted to investigators that he held a gun to a woman’s head in a Mason City home and threatened to kill her if she didn’t write him a $50,000 check, the Globe Gazette reported. Police said he also took a cellphone from the woman and disconnected the 911 call she was trying to make.

Moore is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond. His preliminary court date has been set for Jan. 22.

