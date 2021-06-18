 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa man accused of killing 10-year-old pleads not guilty
0 Comments
AP

Iowa man accused of killing 10-year-old pleads not guilty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa man accused of killing 10-year-old pleads not guilty

FILE - In this Nov. 2020, photo provided by the Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office is Henry Earl Dinkins. Dinkins, an Iowa man charged in the killing of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who was missing for nine months before her remains were found in a pond, has pleaded not guilty Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

 HOGP

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged in the killing of a 10-year-old girl who was missing for nine months before her remains were found in a pond has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Henry Dinkins, 48, entered the pleas Wednesday in Scott County District Court. He’s accused of kidnapping Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment complex in July, fatally shooting her and hiding her body in rural eastern Iowa. Breasia was the half sister of Dinkins’ son, and investigators say both children were staying the night with him at the apartment where he was living with a girlfriend.

The girl’s disappearance prompted a monthslong search that ended in March when two people fishing near DeWitt discovered her remains.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender with a history of violent and reckless behavior, had been granted an early release from prison less than four months before Breasia disappeared.

A trial date for Dinkins in the murder case was set for July 12, but that's likely to be postponed as attorneys prepare for the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nate Sydow describes his human-carrying drone project

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News