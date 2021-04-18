 Skip to main content
Iowa man arrested after fleeing from police, crashing car
AP

JANESVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old Iowa man was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from authorities.

The Bremer County Sheriff's office said the pursuit started around 4:50 a.m. Sunday while a deputy was investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at Janesville Consolidated School. The chase continued into Black Hawk County until the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed in a roadside ditch.

After the crash, Dakota Moeller was arrested on suspicion of second-degree felony theft, eluding police and carrying a weapon on school grounds. The sheriff's office said the vehicle Moeller was driving had been stolen from a Janesville home earlier on Sunday.

