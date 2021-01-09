Iowa man arrested, charged with taking part in Capitol riot

The FBI and sheriff's office referred further inquiries about the case to the U.S. attorney's office in Washington.

Video posted online during the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday showed a man who appears to be Jensen, who is white, pursuing a Black officer up an interior flight of stairs. A mob of people trails several steps behind. At several points, the officer says “get back," to no avail. The rioting has raised serious questions about security at the Capitol and the treatment of the mainly white mob compared to the often aggressive tactics used last year at protests over the killings or shootings of Black people by police.

The mob ransacked the building, forcing lawmakers who were voting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory into hiding for hours.

Photos taken by The Associated Press also showed the man who appears to be Jensen wearing a stocking cap and a QAnon T-shirt over a hooded sweatshirt. QAnon promotes a false conspiracy theory that Trump is leading a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and pedophiles.