Iowa man arrested in fatal hit-and-run
AP

Weekender -- handcuffs
Christopher Braunschweig, The Weekender

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man was facing felony charges after being arrested Friday in a fatal hit-and-run in January.

Mark Lance Blackwood, 63, was booked into the Scott County Jail on possible charges of homicide by vehicle/reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, both felonies, KWQC reported.

Affidavits in the case allege Blackwood hit Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, Illinois, on January 18. Johnson was carried on the car for about 140 feet and then fell beneath the vehicle and was dragged nearly 3,000 feet, police said.

Officers located the suspected SUV the next day parked in front of Blackwood's home, police said.

Police alleged in the arrest affidavit that Blackwood knew or should have reasonably known that he struck a person and that he didn't report the crash to the police or medical personnel.

