Iowa man arrested in trauma death of 15-month-old child

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of killing a 15-month-old child left in his care has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Officers were called to a Des Moines hospital Tuesday morning after medical workers reported that the child’s body had been brought in by family members, police said. Doctors said it was evident that the child had been dead “for some time,” according to police.

Detectives learned that the child had been left in the care of Brandon Davon Greenup, 28, the night before while the child’s mother was at work, and that Greenup became aware overnight that the child was unable to breathe and failed to seek medical attention.

Police said an autopsy showed the toddler suffered injuries that someone had inflicted, and prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against Greenup on Thursday.

On Friday, officers found Greenup in the county's probation and parole office and arrested him, police said.

